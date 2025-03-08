Willis leads Tulsa against Wichita State after 22-point performance

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (11-19, 5-12 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (18-12, 8-9 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa faces Wichita State after Keaston Willis scored 22 points in Tulsa’s 81-77 loss to the Temple Owls.

The Shockers have gone 11-5 at home. Wichita State averages 74.0 points and has outscored opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Golden Hurricane are 5-12 in AAC play. Tulsa gives up 74.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

Wichita State scores 74.0 points per game, equal to what Tulsa allows. Tulsa averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Wichita State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Bell is scoring 15.3 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Shockers. Corey Washington is averaging 13.8 points and 7.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Dwon Odom is averaging 13.3 points and 5.3 assists for the Golden Hurricane. Willis is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 7-3, averaging 70.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.