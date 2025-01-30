Williamson leads Towson against Delaware after 21-point performance

Towson Tigers (12-9, 7-1 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-10, 4-4 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Towson visits Delaware after Dylan Williamson scored 21 points in Towson’s 75-65 win over the Northeastern Huskies.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 7-2 in home games. Delaware averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 5-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Tigers are 7-1 in conference games. Towson is fifth in the CAA with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Mekhi Lowery averaging 5.6.

Delaware averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Towson allows. Towson’s 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Delaware has given up to its opponents (44.0%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Camden is averaging 17 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Erik Timko is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Williamson is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 12.8 points. Tyler Tejada is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 4-6, averaging 76.1 points, 26.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 72.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

