Williamson and Towson host Drexel

Drexel Dragons (12-10, 4-5 CAA) at Towson Tigers (13-9, 8-1 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson takes on Drexel after Dylan Williamson scored 27 points in Towson’s 76-66 victory against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Tigers have gone 7-1 at home. Towson averages 68.4 points and has outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Dragons are 4-5 in CAA play. Drexel has a 6-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Towson is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 40.9% Drexel allows to opponents. Drexel averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Towson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Tejada is averaging 16.7 points for the Tigers. Williamson is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Kobe Magee is scoring 14.6 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Dragons. Yame Butler is averaging 14.8 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 72.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Dragons: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.