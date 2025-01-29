Williamson and Towson host Delaware

Towson Tigers (12-9, 7-1 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-10, 4-4 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson visits Delaware after Dylan Williamson scored 21 points in Towson’s 75-65 victory against the Northeastern Huskies.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 7-2 in home games. Delaware has a 6-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tigers have gone 7-1 against CAA opponents. Towson has a 4-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Delaware averages 77.9 points, 11.6 more per game than the 66.3 Towson gives up. Towson’s 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Delaware has given up to its opponents (44.0%).

The Fightin’ Blue Hens and Tigers face off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Camden is averaging 17 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Niels Lane is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Tyler Tejada is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Williamson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 4-6, averaging 76.1 points, 26.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 72.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.