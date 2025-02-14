Williamson and the Bucknell Bison take on conference foe Lafayette

Bucknell Bison (12-14, 8-5 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (10-16, 5-8 Patriot League)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Justin Vander Baan and Lafayette host Noah Williamson and Bucknell in Patriot League action.

The Leopards are 7-5 on their home court. Lafayette is sixth in the Patriot League with 28.9 points per game in the paint led by Vander Baan averaging 6.7.

The Bison have gone 8-5 against Patriot League opponents. Bucknell is sixth in the Patriot League with 30.4 rebounds per game led by Williamson averaging 7.5.

Lafayette’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Bucknell gives up. Bucknell averages 73.1 points per game, 4.4 more than the 68.7 Lafayette allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vander Baan is averaging 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and three blocks for the Leopards. Andrew Phillips is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Josh Bascoe is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 15.4 points and 4.3 assists. Williamson is averaging 20.3 points and 8.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 80.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

