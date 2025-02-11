Williamson and Bucknell host Boston University

Boston University Terriers (12-13, 6-6 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (11-14, 7-5 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hosts Boston University after Noah Williamson scored 27 points in Bucknell’s 116-110 overtime loss to the Army Black Knights.

The Bison are 8-3 on their home court. Bucknell has a 3-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Terriers are 6-6 in conference play. Boston University is second in the Patriot League with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Malcolm Chimezie averaging 1.9.

Bucknell’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Boston University gives up. Boston University averages 66.4 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 75.2 Bucknell gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bascoe averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Williamson is averaging 16.9 points and 7.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Michael McNair is shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 10.7 points. Kyrone Alexander is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 64.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

