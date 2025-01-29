Williams, No. 22 Texas Tech Red Raiders to host Udeh and the TCU Horned Frogs

TCU Horned Frogs (10-9, 3-5 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-4, 6-2 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -13.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: TCU takes on No. 22 Texas Tech in Big 12 action Wednesday.

The Red Raiders are 10-2 in home games. Texas Tech is eighth in the Big 12 with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by JT Toppin averaging 5.3.

The Horned Frogs are 3-5 against Big 12 opponents. TCU is seventh in the Big 12 with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Ernest Udeh Jr. averaging 3.0.

Texas Tech scores 81.9 points, 14.1 more per game than the 67.8 TCU allows. TCU averages 69.3 points per game, 4.2 more than the 65.1 Texas Tech allows to opponents.

The Red Raiders and Horned Frogs meet Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toppin is averaging 16.3 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Red Raiders. Chance McMillian is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Noah Reynolds is averaging 12.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Horned Frogs. Vasean Allette is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.