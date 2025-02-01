Williams, Long Island Sharks to host Hill and the Chicago State Cougars

Chicago State Cougars (2-20, 2-5 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (5-16, 2-6 NEC)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NEC foes LIU and Chicago State meet on Saturday.

The Sharks have gone 5-6 in home games. LIU is sixth in the NEC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Shanaii Gamble averaging 2.0.

The Cougars are 2-5 against NEC opponents. Chicago State has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

LIU is shooting 35.6% from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points lower than the 45.4% Chicago State allows to opponents. Chicago State averages 58.7 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 66.4 LIU gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sirviva Legions is averaging 13.8 points for the Sharks. Janessa Williams is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Aiyanna Culver is shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 14 points. Josie Hill is shooting 50.5% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-8, averaging 54.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 65.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.