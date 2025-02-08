Williams leads Texas A&M against Missouri after 21-point game

Missouri Tigers (12-13, 1-9 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (10-12, 3-7 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M faces Missouri after Sole Williams scored 21 points in Texas A&M’s 65-52 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

The Aggies have gone 9-4 at home. Texas A&M gives up 65.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 1-9 against SEC opponents. Missouri is ninth in the SEC giving up 65.4 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

Texas A&M’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Missouri allows. Missouri averages 69.6 points per game, 4.2 more than the 65.4 Texas A&M gives up to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 7.8 points for the Aggies. Aicha Coulibaly is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games.

Grace Slaughter is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Ashton Judd is averaging 13.6 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 3-7, averaging 58.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 63.3 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.