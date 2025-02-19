Williams leads San Francisco against Pacific after 23-point game

Pacific Tigers (9-20, 4-11 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (21-7, 11-4 WCC)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco faces Pacific after Marcus Williams scored 23 points in San Francisco’s 84-61 victory over the San Diego Toreros.

The Dons have gone 15-0 in home games. San Francisco is ninth in the WCC with 29.9 points per game in the paint led by Malik Thomas averaging 6.2.

The Tigers are 4-11 in WCC play. Pacific is fifth in the WCC scoring 33.9 points per game in the paint led by Elias Ralph averaging 8.3.

San Francisco scores 75.8 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 74.8 Pacific allows. Pacific has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 42.7% shooting opponents of San Francisco have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is shooting 46.7% and averaging 19.4 points for the Dons. Williams is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Lamar Washington is averaging 13.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Elijah Fisher is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.