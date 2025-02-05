Williams leads No. 6 LSU against Missouri after 22-point game

LSU Tigers (23-1, 8-1 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (12-12, 1-8 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 LSU faces Missouri after Mikaylah Williams scored 22 points in LSU’s 81-67 victory against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Missouri Tigers have gone 10-5 at home. Missouri is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The LSU Tigers have gone 8-1 against SEC opponents. LSU ranks second in the SEC with 28.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Aneesah Morrow averaging 8.9.

Missouri’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game LSU gives up. LSU scores 23.1 more points per game (88.3) than Missouri allows (65.2).

The Missouri Tigers and LSU Tigers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Slaughter is shooting 49.2% and averaging 14.8 points for the Missouri Tigers. Ashton Judd is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Flau’jae Johnson is shooting 48.4% and averaging 20.0 points for the LSU Tigers. Williams is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Missouri Tigers: 2-8, averaging 66.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

LSU Tigers: 9-1, averaging 81.4 points, 41.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.