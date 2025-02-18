Williams leads Nebraska against Penn State after 21-point showing

Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-9, 7-8 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (13-13, 3-12 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska plays Penn State after Brice Williams scored 21 points in Nebraska’s 68-64 win against the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Nittany Lions have gone 10-5 at home. Penn State is seventh in the Big Ten scoring 79.5 points while shooting 47.3% from the field.

The Cornhuskers are 7-8 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska is ninth in the Big Ten giving up 71.3 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

Penn State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Nebraska allows. Nebraska averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Penn State allows.

The Nittany Lions and Cornhuskers meet Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 14 points, 7.2 assists and 2.1 steals for the Nittany Lions. Nicholas Kern is averaging 11.9 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 51.2% over the last 10 games.

Williams is averaging 19.5 points for the Cornhuskers. Juwan Gary is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 1-9, averaging 71.2 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.