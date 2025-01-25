Williams leads Little Rock against Lindenwood (MO) after 20-point showing

Little Rock Trojans (9-9, 7-2 OVC) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (11-7, 7-2 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock visits Lindenwood (MO) after Lamariyee Williams scored 20 points in Little Rock’s 65-60 win against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Lions have gone 8-2 in home games. Lindenwood (MO) is ninth in the OVC with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Brooke Coffey averaging 5.4.

The Trojans are 7-2 in conference games. Little Rock gives up 66.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.5 points per game.

Lindenwood (MO) averages 67.8 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 66.7 Little Rock gives up. Little Rock averages 61.2 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 65.5 Lindenwood (MO) allows to opponents.

The Lions and Trojans meet Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coffey is averaging 10.1 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Lions. Ellie Brueggemann is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Williams is averaging 10 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Trojans. Faith Lee is averaging 19.5 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 65.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

