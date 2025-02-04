Williams leads Arizona against Colorado after 25-point showing

Arizona Wildcats (14-9, 5-5 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (15-6, 6-4 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona visits Colorado after Jada Williams scored 25 points in Arizona’s 67-58 loss to the Utah Utes.

The Buffaloes are 11-1 on their home court. Colorado ranks ninth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.4 points while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

The Wildcats are 5-5 in Big 12 play. Arizona ranks sixth in the Big 12 giving up 61.8 points while holding opponents to 38.5% shooting.

Colorado averages 69.7 points, 7.9 more per game than the 61.8 Arizona allows. Arizona scores 5.7 more points per game (69.1) than Colorado gives up (63.4).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frida Formann averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Jade Masogayo is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Williams is averaging 13 points, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Breya Cunningham is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 64.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 64.2 points, 27.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

