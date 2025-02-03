Williams, East Texas A&M Lions host the Texas A&M-CC Islanders

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (14-9, 7-4 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (3-19, 1-10 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -7.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southland foes East Texas A&M and Texas A&M-CC face off on Monday.

The Lions have gone 3-6 in home games. East Texas A&M allows 75.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.4 points per game.

The Islanders are 7-4 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC averages 79.4 points while outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game.

East Texas A&M is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 42.2% Texas A&M-CC allows to opponents. Texas A&M-CC averages 79.4 points per game, 3.7 more than the 75.7 East Texas A&M allows.

The Lions and Islanders meet Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Thomas is averaging 4.6 points for the Lions. Scooter Williams Jr. is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games.

Jaden Walker is averaging 4.8 points for the Islanders. Garry Clark is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 1-9, averaging 64.4 points, 27.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Islanders: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

