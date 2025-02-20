Williams and the UIC Flames host conference foe Indiana State

Indiana State Sycamores (4-21, 2-12 MVC) at UIC Flames (10-13, 7-7 MVC)

Chicago; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State takes on UIC in MVC action Friday.

The Flames have gone 6-5 in home games. UIC is 5-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

The Sycamores are 2-12 against MVC opponents. Indiana State is eighth in the MVC scoring 64.0 points per game and is shooting 37.9%.

UIC is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43.1% Indiana State allows to opponents. Indiana State averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than UIC allows.

The Flames and Sycamores face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makiyah Williams is shooting 42.2% and averaging 10.9 points for the Flames. Krystyna Ellew is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Keslyn Secrist is shooting 40.7% and averaging 13.1 points for the Sycamores. Bella Finnegan is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-4, averaging 61.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points per game.

Sycamores: 1-9, averaging 63.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.