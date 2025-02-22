Williams and No. 9 Texas Tech host West Virginia

West Virginia Mountaineers (16-10, 8-8 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (20-6, 11-4 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -11.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Texas Tech faces West Virginia after Darrion Williams scored 21 points in Texas Tech’s 69-66 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Red Raiders are 13-2 on their home court. Texas Tech scores 81.8 points and has outscored opponents by 14.7 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 8-8 in Big 12 play. West Virginia has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Texas Tech averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.9 more made shots than the 5.9 per game West Virginia allows. West Virginia averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Texas Tech gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance McMillian is shooting 45.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, while averaging 15.1 points. JT Toppin is averaging 18.2 points and 9.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Javon Small is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Toby Okani is averaging 9.6 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 78.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 62.7 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.