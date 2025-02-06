Williams and No. 6 LSU host Missouri

LSU Tigers (23-1, 8-1 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (12-12, 1-8 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 LSU plays Missouri after Mikaylah Williams scored 22 points in LSU’s 81-67 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Missouri Tigers have gone 10-5 at home. Missouri scores 70.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The LSU Tigers are 8-1 in SEC play. LSU ranks fourth in college basketball scoring 42.0 points per game in the paint led by Aneesah Morrow averaging 12.7.

Missouri’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game LSU allows. LSU averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Missouri allows.

The Missouri Tigers and LSU Tigers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Slaughter is shooting 49.2% and averaging 14.8 points for the Missouri Tigers. Abbey Schreacke is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Flau’jae Johnson is scoring 20.0 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the LSU Tigers. Morrow is averaging 19.1 points, 14.5 rebounds and two steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Missouri Tigers: 2-8, averaging 66.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

LSU Tigers: 9-1, averaging 81.4 points, 41.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.