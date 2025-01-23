Williams and No. 5 LSU host No. 2 South Carolina

LSU Tigers (20-0, 5-0 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (18-1, 6-0 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 LSU faces No. 2 South Carolina after Mikaylah Williams scored 22 points in LSU’s 80-63 victory against the Florida Gators.

The Gamecocks have gone 9-0 in home games. South Carolina is sixth in the SEC scoring 82.7 points while shooting 47.2% from the field.

The Tigers have gone 5-0 against SEC opponents. LSU is second in the SEC with 15.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Aneesah Morrow averaging 5.1.

South Carolina scores 82.7 points, 20.5 more per game than the 62.2 LSU allows. LSU averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than South Carolina gives up.

The Gamecocks and Tigers square off Friday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Te-Hina Paopao is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 11.1 points. Joyce Edwards is shooting 65.5% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

Shayeann Day-Wilson is averaging 3.7 points and 3.9 assists for the Tigers. Morrow is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 10-0, averaging 85.0 points, 38.7 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.4 points per game.

Tigers: 10-0, averaging 87.3 points, 43.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.