Williams and No. 15 Oklahoma host Ole Miss

Oklahoma Sooners (16-6, 4-5 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (15-6, 6-3 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Oklahoma takes on Ole Miss after Sahara Williams scored 27 points in Oklahoma’s 95-86 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Rebels have gone 9-2 in home games. Ole Miss is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sooners are 4-5 against SEC opponents. Oklahoma is fifth in college basketball scoring 87.1 points per game while shooting 47.3%.

Ole Miss scores 77.6 points, 8.4 more per game than the 69.2 Oklahoma gives up. Oklahoma has shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points higher than the 39.3% shooting opponents of Ole Miss have averaged.

The Rebels and Sooners match up Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starr Jacobs is averaging 11.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Rebels. Kirsten Deans is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Payton Verhulst is averaging 14.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Sooners. Raegan Beers is averaging 15.7 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 58.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Sooners: 5-5, averaging 80.8 points, 38.8 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.