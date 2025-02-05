Williams and Lafayette host Loyola (MD)

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (9-12, 4-6 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (9-14, 4-6 Patriot League)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leopards -3.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette hosts Loyola (MD) after Caleb Williams scored 20 points in Lafayette’s 76-61 victory against the Colgate Raiders.

The Leopards are 6-4 in home games. Lafayette has a 1-4 record in one-possession games.

The Greyhounds are 4-6 in Patriot League play. Loyola (MD) is seventh in the Patriot League scoring 69.6 points per game and is shooting 43.7%.

Lafayette is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Loyola (MD) allows to opponents. Loyola (MD) has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points below the 43.9% shooting opponents of Lafayette have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Vander Baan is shooting 50.0% and averaging 12.2 points for the Leopards. Andrew Phillips is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Milos Ilic is scoring 13.8 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Greyhounds. Jacob Theodosiou is averaging 13.1 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Greyhounds: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.