Williams and High Point host Winthrop

Winthrop Eagles (13-8, 3-3 Big South) at High Point Panthers (17-5, 5-2 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -9.5; over/under is 161

BOTTOM LINE: High Point faces Winthrop after D’Maurian Williams scored 22 points in High Point’s 86-77 win against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Panthers are 11-1 in home games. High Point scores 80.5 points while outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game.

The Eagles are 3-3 in Big South play. Winthrop is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

High Point makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Winthrop has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Winthrop averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game High Point gives up.

The Panthers and Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Panthers. Chase Johnston is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kelton Talford is scoring 15.5 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Eagles. Nick Johnson is averaging 15.7 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 87.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 86.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.