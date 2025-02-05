Williams and High Point host Radford

High Point Panthers (19-5, 7-2 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (15-9, 5-4 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -4.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: High Point visits Radford after D’Maurian Williams scored 20 points in High Point’s 84-72 victory against the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Highlanders are 8-1 on their home court. Radford is ninth in the Big South with 31.0 points per game in the paint led by Josiah Harris averaging 4.8.

The Panthers have gone 7-2 against Big South opponents. High Point is third in the Big South with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Juslin Bodo Bodo averaging 5.0.

Radford averages 74.4 points, 6.6 more per game than the 67.8 High Point allows. High Point averages 10.2 more points per game (80.8) than Radford gives up to opponents (70.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarvis Moss is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Highlanders. Truth Harris is averaging 10.2 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Bodo Bodo is averaging 4.8 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Panthers. Kimani Hamilton is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 84.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.