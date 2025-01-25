Williams and Georgia State host Old Dominion

Old Dominion Monarchs (13-7, 5-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (9-10, 3-5 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State hosts Old Dominion after Mya Williams scored 24 points in Georgia State’s 75-72 win against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Panthers have gone 6-4 in home games. Georgia State has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Monarchs have gone 5-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion averages 66.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

Georgia State is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 38.0% Old Dominion allows to opponents. Old Dominion averages 66.3 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 69.3 Georgia State allows to opponents.

The Panthers and Monarchs match up Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crystal Henderson is averaging 10 points, 4.5 assists and 2.6 steals for the Panthers. Kaleigh Addie is averaging 12.0 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the past 10 games.

En’Dya Buford is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Monarchs. Kelsey Thompson is averaging 11.6 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 12.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Monarchs: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

