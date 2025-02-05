Williams and Arizona host Colorado

Arizona Wildcats (14-9, 5-5 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (15-6, 6-4 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona plays Colorado after Jada Williams scored 25 points in Arizona’s 67-58 loss to the Utah Utes.

The Buffaloes have gone 11-1 in home games. Colorado is fifth in the Big 12 with 34.9 points per game in the paint led by Jade Masogayo averaging 10.8.

The Wildcats are 5-5 against conference opponents. Arizona ranks sixth in the Big 12 giving up 61.8 points while holding opponents to 38.5% shooting.

Colorado averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.7 per game Arizona gives up. Arizona averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Colorado gives up.

The Buffaloes and Wildcats face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kindyll Wetta is averaging 5.6 points, 5.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Buffaloes. Masogayo is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Williams is averaging 13 points, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Breya Cunningham is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 64.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 64.2 points, 27.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.