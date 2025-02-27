William & Mary visits Towson after May’s 21-point performance

William & Mary Tribe (17-12, 11-5 CAA) at Towson Tigers (19-10, 14-2 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Towson hosts William & Mary after Christian May scored 21 points in Towson’s 76-67 win over the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Tigers are 10-1 in home games. Towson scores 68.7 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Tribe are 11-5 against CAA opponents. William & Mary averages 16.7 assists per game to lead the CAA, paced by Isaiah Mbeng with 3.3.

Towson’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game William & Mary allows. William & Mary has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Towson have averaged.

The Tigers and Tribe face off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Tejada is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Dylan Williamson is averaging 15.9 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Gabe Dorsey is averaging 13.5 points for the Tribe. Caleb Dorsey is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 72.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Tribe: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

