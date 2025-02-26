William & Mary visits May and Towson

William & Mary Tribe (17-12, 11-5 CAA) at Towson Tigers (19-10, 14-2 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson faces William & Mary after Christian May scored 21 points in Towson’s 76-67 victory over the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Tigers have gone 10-1 at home. Towson has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tribe have gone 11-5 against CAA opponents. William & Mary averages 16.7 assists per game to lead the CAA, paced by Isaiah Mbeng with 3.3.

Towson averages 68.7 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 75.4 William & Mary allows. William & Mary averages 12.8 more points per game (78.2) than Towson allows (65.4).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Williamson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Tyler Tejada is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Mbeng is averaging 5.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Tribe. Gabe Dorsey is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 72.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Tribe: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.