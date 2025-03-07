William & Mary plays Campbell on 3-game road slide

William & Mary Tribe (11-17, 8-9 CAA) at Campbell Camels (18-11, 11-6 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary travels to Campbell looking to end its three-game road slide.

The Camels have gone 11-2 in home games.

The Tribe have gone 8-9 against CAA opponents. William & Mary averages 16.3 turnovers per game and is 6-6 when winning the turnover battle.

Campbell scores 63.5 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 66.4 William & Mary allows. William & Mary has shot at a 37.6% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points below the 39.4% shooting opponents of Campbell have averaged.

The Camels and Tribe face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gianni Boone is shooting 45.4% and averaging 11.2 points for the Camels. Jasmine Felton is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Bella Nascimento is scoring 15.9 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Tribe. Cassidy Geddes is averaging 9.7 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Camels: 8-2, averaging 65.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points per game.

Tribe: 3-7, averaging 60.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.