William & Mary meets Delaware in CAA Tournament

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (14-19, 7-13 CAA) vs. William & Mary Tribe (17-14, 11-7 CAA)

Washington; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary and Delaware meet in the CAA Tournament.

The Tribe have gone 11-7 against CAA teams, with a 6-7 record in non-conference play. William & Mary is 3-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 7-13 against CAA teams. Delaware is fourth in the CAA scoring 76.5 points per game and is shooting 47.2%.

William & Mary is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 46.1% Delaware allows to opponents. Delaware averages 76.5 points per game, 0.9 more than the 75.6 William & Mary allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 3-7, averaging 74.2 points, 25.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.