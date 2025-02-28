William & Mary hosts King and Northeastern

Northeastern Huskies (16-14, 8-9 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (17-13, 11-6 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern visits William & Mary after Rashad King scored 25 points in Northeastern’s 69-55 win over the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Tribe have gone 12-1 at home. William & Mary ranks eighth in the CAA with 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Noah Collier averaging 9.4.

The Huskies have gone 8-9 against CAA opponents. Northeastern is 7-10 against opponents with a winning record.

William & Mary averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Northeastern gives up. Northeastern averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game William & Mary gives up.

The Tribe and Huskies meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Lowe is averaging 8.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Tribe. Gabe Dorsey is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

King is shooting 44.8% and averaging 18.2 points for the Huskies. JB Frankel is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

