William & Mary hosts Fargo and Hofstra

Hofstra Pride (11-15, 6-9 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (11-15, 8-7 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra visits William & Mary after Janaia Fargo scored 20 points in Hofstra’s 53-47 win over the Hampton Pirates.

The Tribe have gone 5-5 in home games. William & Mary ranks ninth in the CAA with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Kayla Beckwith averaging 2.1.

The Pride have gone 6-9 against CAA opponents. Hofstra has a 7-10 record against teams over .500.

William & Mary averages 61.7 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 62.7 Hofstra allows. Hofstra averages 57.3 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 66.4 William & Mary gives up.

The Tribe and Pride square off Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Nascimento is shooting 38.5% and averaging 16.7 points for the Tribe. Kayla Rolph is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chloe Sterling is averaging 13 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Pride. Emma Von Essen is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Pride: 3-7, averaging 52.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.