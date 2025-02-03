William & Mary hosts Boyd and Charleston (SC)

Charleston (SC) Cougars (17-5, 7-2 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (13-9, 7-2 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -1.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) plays William & Mary after Derrin Boyd scored 25 points in Charleston (SC)’s 81-74 win against the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Tribe have gone 9-0 in home games. William & Mary leads the CAA with 16.9 assists per game led by Isaiah Mbeng averaging 3.4.

The Cougars are 7-2 in CAA play. Charleston (SC) is third in the CAA scoring 78.6 points per game and is shooting 45.4%.

William & Mary makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Charleston (SC) has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Charleston (SC) averages 78.6 points per game, 2.1 more than the 76.5 William & Mary allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Dorsey is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Tribe. Keller Boothby is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Deywilk Tavarez is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 14.1 points. Ante Brzovic is shooting 58.1% and averaging 18.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.