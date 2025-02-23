William & Mary faces Charleston (SC), seeks to end 3-game slide

Charleston (SC) Cougars (17-6, 8-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (10-14, 7-6 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary looks to end its three-game slide when the Tribe play Charleston (SC).

The Tribe are 4-4 in home games. William & Mary has a 5-12 record against opponents over .500.

The Cougars have gone 8-4 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) is second in the CAA allowing 55.0 points while holding opponents to 37.2% shooting.

William & Mary is shooting 37.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 37.2% Charleston (SC) allows to opponents. Charleston (SC) averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game William & Mary allows.

The Tribe and Cougars match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Nascimento averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 27.9% from beyond the arc. Cassidy Geddes is shooting 32.4% and averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Taryn Barbot averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 28.7% from beyond the arc. Taylor Barbot is averaging 11.5 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points.

