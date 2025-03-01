Wilkinson leads Cal against Boston College after 20-point game

Boston College Eagles (12-16, 4-13 ACC) at California Golden Bears (12-16, 5-12 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -7.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal takes on Boston College after Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 20 points in Cal’s 81-77 loss to the SMU Mustangs.

The Golden Bears are 10-6 on their home court. Cal has a 6-13 record against opponents over .500.

The Eagles are 4-13 against ACC opponents. Boston College is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Cal is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Boston College allows to opponents. Boston College’s 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Cal has given up to its opponents (46.9%).

The Golden Bears and Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrej Stojakovic is averaging 17.3 points for the Golden Bears. Wilkinson is averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games.

Donald Hand Jr. is averaging 16.2 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Chad Venning is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 3-7, averaging 72.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.