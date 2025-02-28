Wilkinson and Cal host Boston College

Boston College Eagles (12-16, 4-13 ACC) at California Golden Bears (12-16, 5-12 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts Boston College after Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 20 points in Cal’s 81-77 loss to the SMU Mustangs.

The Golden Bears are 10-6 on their home court. Cal has a 6-13 record against teams over .500.

The Eagles are 4-13 against ACC opponents. Boston College is 7-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

Cal is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Boston College allows to opponents. Boston College’s 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Cal has allowed to its opponents (46.9%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jovan Blacksher Jr. averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Andrej Stojakovic is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

Donald Hand Jr. is averaging 16.2 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Chad Venning is averaging 11.9 points and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 3-7, averaging 72.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

