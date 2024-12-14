Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov scores off Flyers’ goalie helmet, banking shot into net

By The Associated Press
Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson (33) prepares to save the puck while Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) dives to block and Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ellen Schmidt]

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov doesn’t need much space to score a goal, but he’s not above getting a little help from the opposing goalie.

The Minnesota Wild’s star forward scored his 19th goal of the season on Saturday, banking a puck off the side of Philadelphia Flyers’ goalie Samuel Ersson’s helmet and into the net.

Just over 15 minutes into a scoreless first period, Wild defenseman Jon Merrill fired a shot that caromed off the end boards behind Ersson. The puck ricocheted to Kaprizov, who was about a foot ahead of the goal line, 10 feet to the left of the net.

Ersson slid to his left to cover the post. But firing high from a bad angle, Kaprisov’s shot rattled off the side of Ersson’s head and into the net.

The goal tied Kaprizov for second-most in the NHL season this year, two behind Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.