Wieland leads Chattanooga against Wofford after 22-point game

Chattanooga Mocs (15-8, 7-3 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (12-11, 6-4 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga faces Wofford after Bash Wieland scored 22 points in Chattanooga’s 93-84 victory over the Mercer Bears.

The Terriers are 7-2 in home games. Wofford ranks second in the SoCon with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyler Filewich averaging 3.7.

The Mocs are 7-3 in SoCon play. Chattanooga is third in the SoCon scoring 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Frank Champion averaging 9.3.

Wofford is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 43.5% Chattanooga allows to opponents. Chattanooga averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Wofford gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Tripp is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Terriers. Dillon Bailey is averaging 14.7 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Wieland is scoring 13.8 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Mocs. Honor Huff is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Mocs: 7-3, averaging 81.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.