Wichita State visits Tulsa on 5-game road slide

Wichita State Shockers (11-8, 1-5 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (8-11, 2-4 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State will aim to stop its five-game road losing streak when the Shockers play Tulsa.

The Golden Hurricane are 6-5 on their home court. Tulsa is 5-10 against opponents over .500.

The Shockers are 1-5 in AAC play. Wichita State scores 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

Tulsa’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Wichita State gives up. Wichita State has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Tulsa have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwon Odom is averaging 13.5 points and 4.9 assists for the Golden Hurricane. Keaston Willis is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Xavier Bell is averaging 14 points for the Shockers. Corey Washington is averaging 13.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Shockers: 3-7, averaging 73.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.