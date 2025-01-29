Wichita State visits East Carolina following Murray’s 20-point outing

Wichita State Shockers (7-14, 1-7 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (10-10, 2-6 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State visits East Carolina after Jayla Murray scored 20 points in Wichita State’s 76-73 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Pirates are 7-3 on their home court. East Carolina ranks third in the AAC in team defense, giving up 61.3 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

The Shockers are 1-7 against AAC opponents. Wichita State ranks ninth in the AAC with 12.6 assists per game led by Taylor Jameson averaging 2.6.

East Carolina averages 61.8 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 71.0 Wichita State gives up. Wichita State averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than East Carolina gives up.

The Pirates and Shockers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amiya Joyner is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Pirates. Jayla Hearp is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Murray is shooting 52.3% and averaging 12.5 points for the Shockers. Salese Blow is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 62.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Shockers: 2-8, averaging 67.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.