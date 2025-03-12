Wichita State squares off against South Florida in AAC Tournament

South Florida Bulls (13-18, 6-12 AAC) vs. Wichita State Shockers (18-13, 8-10 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -3.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State and South Florida meet in the AAC Tournament.

The Shockers’ record in AAC play is 8-10, and their record is 10-3 in non-conference play. Wichita State is the top team in the AAC averaging 40.1 points in the paint. Quincy Ballard leads the Shockers with 8.5.

The Bulls’ record in AAC action is 6-12. South Florida is 2-3 in one-possession games.

Wichita State averages 73.7 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 74.6 South Florida gives up. South Florida averages 74.6 points per game, 2.2 more than the 72.4 Wichita State gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Shockers won 75-70 in the last matchup on Feb. 9. Xavier Bell led the Shockers with 26 points, and Jamille Reynolds led the Bulls with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bell is shooting 41.8% and averaging 15.1 points for the Shockers. A.J McGinnis is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Reynolds is shooting 53.6% and averaging 12.8 points for the Bulls. Jayden Reid is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Bulls: 2-8, averaging 72.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.