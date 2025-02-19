Wichita State plays Florida Atlantic on 4-game win streak

Wichita State Shockers (15-10, 5-7 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (15-10, 8-4 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State seeks to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Shockers take on Florida Atlantic.

The Owls have gone 7-3 at home. Florida Atlantic has a 4-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Shockers are 5-7 against AAC opponents. Wichita State averages 74.7 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.

Florida Atlantic scores 81.4 points, 8.2 more per game than the 73.2 Wichita State gives up. Wichita State averages 74.7 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 76.2 Florida Atlantic allows to opponents.

The Owls and Shockers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Glenn is shooting 54.8% and averaging 12.8 points for the Owls. Tre Carroll is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Xavier Bell is averaging 14.5 points for the Shockers. Corey Washington is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Shockers: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.