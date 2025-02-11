Wichita State hosts UTSA following Millender’s 21-point showing

UTSA Roadrunners (10-13, 4-7 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (13-10, 3-7 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA faces Wichita State after Marcus Millender scored 21 points in UTSA’s 80-79 loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

The Shockers have gone 8-4 at home. Wichita State leads the AAC with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Quincy Ballard averaging 5.9.

The Roadrunners are 4-7 in AAC play. UTSA is eighth in the AAC with 12.9 assists per game led by Amir Spears averaging 3.8.

Wichita State averages 74.5 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 77.3 UTSA allows. UTSA averages 77.1 points per game, 3.8 more than the 73.3 Wichita State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Bell is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Shockers. Justin Hill is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Spears is averaging 20.2 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Roadrunners. Millender is averaging 17.3 points, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 3-7, averaging 69.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 74.5 points, 24.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

