Wichita State hosts UAB, looks to end home skid

UAB Blazers (13-7, 4-4 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (7-13, 1-6 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State looks to break its three-game home slide with a victory over UAB.

The Shockers have gone 4-6 at home. Wichita State is 5-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.2 turnovers per game.

The Blazers are 4-4 against AAC opponents. UAB is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Wichita State is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 39.0% UAB allows to opponents. UAB averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Wichita State allows.

The Shockers and Blazers square off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayla Murray is scoring 12.1 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Shockers. Salese Blow is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Maddie Walsh is averaging 12.8 points for the Blazers. Sara Bershers is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Blazers: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.