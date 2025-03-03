Wichita State hosts Tulsa following Crawford’s 22-point game

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (16-13, 10-7 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (10-20, 4-13 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa plays Wichita State after Delanie Crawford scored 22 points in Tulsa’s 81-79 victory over the Memphis Tigers.

The Shockers have gone 7-8 at home. Wichita State is 7-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 10-7 against AAC opponents. Tulsa is sixth in the AAC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Hadley Periman averaging 6.7.

Wichita State is shooting 37.9% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 38.6% Tulsa allows to opponents. Tulsa has shot at a 39.2% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 40.1% shooting opponents of Wichita State have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayla Murray is shooting 49.7% and averaging 12.5 points for the Shockers. Princess Anderson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Crawford is shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, while averaging 16.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Mady Cartwright is shooting 40.0% and averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 3-7, averaging 57.6 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 7-3, averaging 66.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.