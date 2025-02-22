Wichita State hosts Banks and Tulane

Tulane Green Wave (15-11, 9-4 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (16-10, 6-7 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane takes on Wichita State after Kaleb Banks scored 25 points in Tulane’s 86-81 victory against the East Carolina Pirates.

The Shockers have gone 10-4 in home games. Wichita State ranks fifth in the AAC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Quincy Ballard averaging 2.9.

The Green Wave are 9-4 against AAC opponents. Tulane is fifth in the AAC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Banks averaging 4.9.

Wichita State’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Tulane gives up. Tulane averages 74.6 points per game, 1.6 more than the 73.0 Wichita State allows.

The Shockers and Green Wave meet Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Bell is shooting 42.5% and averaging 14.8 points for the Shockers. A.J McGinnis is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rowan Brumbaugh is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, while averaging 15.7 points and 4.7 assists. Asher Woods is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

