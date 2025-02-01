Wichita State faces Tulsa on 6-game slide

Wichita State Shockers (7-15, 1-8 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (10-11, 4-5 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State heads into the matchup against Tulsa as losers of six straight games.

The Golden Hurricane are 8-3 in home games. Tulsa ranks sixth in the AAC with 13.5 assists per game led by Hadley Periman averaging 2.4.

The Shockers are 1-8 in AAC play. Wichita State has a 5-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Tulsa’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Wichita State gives up. Wichita State averages 65.5 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 67.1 Tulsa allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delanie Crawford is averaging 16.9 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Mady Cartwright is averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games.

Taylor Jameson is averaging 9.8 points for the Shockers. Jayla Murray is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Shockers: 1-9, averaging 63.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

