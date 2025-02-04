Wichita State faces Charlotte on 4-game skid

Wichita State Shockers (11-10, 1-7 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (8-14, 1-8 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -3; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State looks to stop its four-game slide with a victory against Charlotte.

The 49ers have gone 6-5 in home games. Charlotte has a 6-11 record against opponents above .500.

The Shockers are 1-7 against AAC opponents. Wichita State has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Charlotte averages 71.5 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 74.2 Wichita State gives up. Wichita State averages 74.9 points per game, 0.1 more than the 74.8 Charlotte allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nik Graves is shooting 41.4% and averaging 16.8 points for the 49ers. Jaehshon Thomas is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Xavier Bell is scoring 14.5 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Shockers. Corey Washington is averaging 14.1 points and 8.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 1-9, averaging 69.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Shockers: 3-7, averaging 72.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

