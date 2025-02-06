Who dat former Saint finding new life in Philly? It’s All-Pro Eagles linebacker Zack Baun

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jason Kelce stood on stage during a taping of his late-night talk show when he spotted his former boss and Eagles general manager Howie Roseman hanging out in the balcony.

Kelce turned the cameo into a Q&A and asked what every fan in Philadelphia — heck, everyone around the NFL — really wanted to know: “Did you know Zack Baun was going to be this good?”

Roseman, who built the franchise’s first Super Bowl championship team in 2017, took a flier on Baun and signed him to a modest $3.5 million, one-year deal in the offseason after four mostly forgettable years with the Saints.

The goal, Baun would be serviceable on his prove-it deal and maybe play decent enough to find a fit on the defense, perhaps even play some special teams.

The Eagles’ payoff on Roseman’s gamble? Baun blossomed into a first-team All-Pro under Vic Fangio, and now the linebacker is set to enjoy a professional homecoming in New Orleans, this time trying to help the Eagles beat Kansas City in the Super Bowl.

So, c’mon Howie, did you really know?

“I went to him after he made first-team All-Pro, and I went to him and I congratulated him, and I said, ‘Man, you deserve this,’” Roseman said. “And he said, ‘Be honest, did you think there was any shot at this?‘

“I said, ‘(heck) no,’” Roseman said to roaring laughter.

Hey, who can blame him? The 28-year-old Baun’s signing was barely a blip on the offseason transactions wire compared to more ballyhooed deals with running back Saquon Barkley — a smashing success — and linebacker Bryce Huff — a $51 million bust. The Saints took Baun in the third round of the 2020 draft and he did little to distinguish himself for a team well out of the NFL spotlight, with a combined 12 starts and 88 tackles over four seasons.

In his first season in Philly, Baun is a finalist for the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

The Saints let him walk, but the Super Bowl is far from any type of revenge game for Baun to show up in his old stadium and show his former team and fans what they missed.

He took the fall for his shortcomings in New Orleans.

“Kind of getting in my own way,” Baun said. “I had great coaches, it was a great scheme. But I kind of blame myself for getting in my own way. I think just the new environment, the new coaching staff, the new people around me kind of gave me a new opportunity and a new perspective on my career.”

Baun got out of his head and into a fresh start in Philadelphia.

In New Orleans, Baun was primarily an edge defender who failed to crack the starting lineup and played only a handful of snaps each game. The Eagles moved Baun to inside linebacker and he instantly found new life under Fangio’s scheme that forced him into being a run stopper and pass rusher on the blitz. He had 151 total tackles, including 93 solo.

Take this assessment of Baun’s career from Fangio in May.

“He really didn’t play a whole lot of defense there, but he was inside some, more outside,” he said. “We think he can play inside, and I have not seen anything so far that says otherwise.”

Consider him a fast learner.

Baun was a smash hit straight out of the gate with 15 tackles in a season-opening win against Green Bay. He even sealed the 34-29 win with a sack on the last play of the game.

He was a bit overshadowed in that one by the other new free agent in town. That Barkley guy scored three touchdowns.

Like Barkley, Baun never slowed down.

He had had 11 tackles and a sack in a win over Carolina. He forced a fumble in the third that set up a score, one of five turnovers for the Eagles, and had two tackles for losses in December against Washington. In Philadelphia’s playoff win over Green Bay, Baun was the first Eagles linebacker with an interception in a playoff game since DeMeco Ryans in 2014.

Baun went from a bargain-bin afterthought to a free-agent All-Pro linebacker in hot demand this offseason, sure to parlay his career year into long-term financial security.

Roseman has built a career on salary cap creativity and might need to summon all his experiences to find a way to keep Baun an Eagle. Back at his appearance at Kelce’s show, Roseman ended his story with Baun on a pointed note that the Eagles took a chance on him: “Please remember that when we do your contract.”

Baun could potentially end two tenures in New Orleans. But that’s a worry for another day for him — one he hopes comes with a Super Bowl ring.

“I don’t really want to get into the free agency,” he said. “We’re here for the Super Bowl. I’m focused on this team right now and I am where my feet are.”

