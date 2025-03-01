Whitney-Sidney leads Lehigh against Army

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (10-18, 5-12 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (16-13, 10-7 Patriot League)

West Point, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Knights -2.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh plays Army after Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 32 points in Lehigh’s 79-68 loss to the Boston University Terriers.

The Black Knights are 12-3 on their home court. Army is 5-3 in one-possession games.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 5-12 against Patriot League opponents. Lehigh gives up 71.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.8 points per game.

Army is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, the same percentage Lehigh allows to opponents. Lehigh averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Army allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Rucker is shooting 41.8% and averaging 17.5 points for the Black Knights. Ryan Curry is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Whitney-Sidney is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Edouard Benoit is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.