Whitehorn leads No. 15 Tennessee against Auburn after 21-point game

Auburn Tigers (12-12, 3-8 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (17-6, 4-6 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Tennessee faces Auburn after Ruby Whitehorn scored 21 points in Tennessee’s 82-77 loss to the LSU Tigers.

The Volunteers have gone 10-3 in home games. Tennessee leads the SEC averaging 90.0 points and is shooting 44.2%.

The Tigers are 3-8 against SEC opponents. Auburn is 1-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Tennessee is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 42.3% Auburn allows to opponents. Auburn has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 44.2% shooting opponents of Tennessee have averaged.

The Volunteers and Tigers square off Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talaysia Cooper is averaging 17.5 points, six rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.2 steals for the Volunteers. Jewel Spear is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mar’shaun Bostic is averaging 7.8 points, 5.5 assists and 2.2 steals for the Tigers. Deyona Gaston is averaging 20.1 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 55.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 4-6, averaging 79.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

